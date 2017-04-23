3 children among 5 dead in catastrophic New York house fire

A catastrophic fire broke out Sunday in a two-story home in Queens, killing at least five people, including three children.Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is New York City's deadliest fire in two years.The fire broke out in a house on 112-16 208th Street in Queens Village just after 2:30 p.m.The three-alarm fire took hours to get under control. No firefighters were seriously injured.FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the youngest victim of the fire is believed to be 2 years old and the oldest victim is believed to be 21 years old.A 46-year-old man who came out of the second-floor window of the home was in fair condition.No further information was released as an investigation into the cause continued.