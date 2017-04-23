3 children among 5 dead in catastrophic New York house fire

NEW YORK --A catastrophic fire broke out Sunday in a two-story home in Queens, killing at least five people, including three children.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is New York City's deadliest fire in two years.
The fire broke out in a house on 112-16 208th Street in Queens Village just after 2:30 p.m.
The three-alarm fire took hours to get under control. No firefighters were seriously injured.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the youngest victim of the fire is believed to be 2 years old and the oldest victim is believed to be 21 years old.
A 46-year-old man who came out of the second-floor window of the home was in fair condition.
No further information was released as an investigation into the cause continued.