NEWS

3 injured after car strikes pedestrians in West Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were injured Sunday after a car crashed into pedestrians in West Los Angeles. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three people were injured Sunday after a car crashed into pedestrians in West Los Angeles.

Police first responded to a call of a vehicle assault after witnesses said they saw a driver slam into two people.

One of the victims is a minor and witnesses believe the third injured person is the driver of the car. The conditions of all three people were not immediately known.

Authorities have not said if the crash was intentional, but neighbors who witnessed the crash said it did not appear to be random.

"I came out and heard a few things already. The car...,apparently, the kids know who it is. It came in and hit three of them in that wall over there and (it) backed up and hit this car here. I heard two of the kids are doing pretty bad," said witness William Scott.

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the crash.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrashpedestrianspedestrian injuredpedestrian struckWest Los AngelesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
72-year-old woman kills 11 snakes with shotgun, shovel, rake
Ohio State Fair reopens rides for 'normal operations' after deadly accident
Russia's retaliation to US actions 'long, long overdue,' Kremlin says
Trump won't let Obamacare 'implode,' health secretary says
More News
Top Stories
Whale entangled in fishing line spotted off Palos Verdes coast
Aliso Canyon facility in Porter Ranch to resume operations, court rules
72-year-old woman kills 11 snakes with shotgun, shovel, rake
3 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in La Cresta home burglary
Man shot to death at Inglewood business
Politicon brings both sides of the aisle together in Pasadena
Brush fires in Lancaster, Palmdale started possibly by car engine failure
LAPD holds street carnival in Panorama City
Show More
Suspect's condition unknown after officer-involved shooting in Norco
Blunt force trauma killed teenager on Ohio State Fair ride, coroner says
Model found dead in West Hollywood apartment
Computer outage causes LAPD to issue tactical alert
US Open of Surfing prepares for possible shark sightings
More News
Top Video
Aliso Canyon facility in Porter Ranch to resume operations, court rules
Whale entangled in fishing line spotted off Palos Verdes coast
Man shot to death at Inglewood business
3 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in La Cresta home burglary
More Video