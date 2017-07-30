Three people were injured Sunday after a car crashed into pedestrians in West Los Angeles.Police first responded to a call of a vehicle assault after witnesses said they saw a driver slam into two people.One of the victims is a minor and witnesses believe the third injured person is the driver of the car. The conditions of all three people were not immediately known.Authorities have not said if the crash was intentional, but neighbors who witnessed the crash said it did not appear to be random."I came out and heard a few things already. The car...,apparently, the kids know who it is. It came in and hit three of them in that wall over there and (it) backed up and hit this car here. I heard two of the kids are doing pretty bad," said witness William Scott.The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the crash.