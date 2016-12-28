Three Orange County teens were rescued after their boat capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys while they were on vacation.The teens said they were grateful to be safe and dry when they spoke with Eyewitness News Wednesday over Facetime.Zachary Sowder and Brent Shishido, both 18, along with Zachary's 16-year-old brother Jacob, took a rental boat fishing a little more than 2 miles of the coast around 3 p.m. Tuesday. That's when the boat started taking in water."It just happened so fast, water just started coming in and we just started sinking," Zachary said.Over Facetime, the teens said the boat capsized within 30 seconds. So without time to grab life jackets, the teens climbed on top of the part of the boat still above water. With no other boats close to them, they called 911.In a Facebook post, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the three teens gave an approximate location and deputies were able to respond immediately. Deputies found the sinking boat and pulled the boys to safety.The teens said they have quite the vacation story to tell when they get back to Yorba Linda."Lost a lot of fishing gear. It's kind of a bummer, but we're glad to be safe," Zachary said.