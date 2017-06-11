3 pedestrians injured after being hit by car in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Three pedestrians suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car in West Hollywood Sunday night, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.
The crash was reported in the 600 block of La Peer Drive, near the busy L.A. Pride festival where tens of thousands of people attended a march just hours earlier.
A vehicle apparently pulled out of a driveway and hit the victims, who were reported to have minor injuries, fire officials said.
No further information was immediately released.