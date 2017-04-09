NEWS

3 women in custody after brief Moorpark chase ends in crash

Three women were in custody Sunday morning after leading Ventura County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in Moorpark. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Three women were in custody Sunday morning after leading Ventura County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in Moorpark.

Deputies said they were attempting to stop the trio after officials found out they were in a stolen car. The pursuit, which sheriff's deputies said lasted just a few minutes, ended at about 3:30 a.m., when the car lost control on a curve and crashed in the 13900 block of Princeton Avenue.

One of the women was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, and all three were later taken into custody.

The cause of the crash was ongoing, but officials said speed was likely a factor. No other information was released.
