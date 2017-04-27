3-year-old boy hit, killed by DUI driver in San Bernardino, police say

A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a driver under the influence in San Bernardino on Thursday, according to authorities.San Bernardino police said the boy and his family were walking through a crosswalk in the 1000 block of Baseline Street near Massachusetts Avenue just before 6 p.m.While the family was walking through the crosswalk, a truck hit and killed the child, according to officials.Authorities said the female driver was arrested for felony driving under influence.