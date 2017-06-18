NEWS

3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure in Stockton

EMBED </>More Videos

A family is looking for answers after a three-year-old girl died during a dental procedure in Stockton Monday. (KGO-TV)

STOCKTON, Calif. --
A family is looking for answers after a three-year-old California girl died during a dental procedure on Monday.

The coroner's office identified the toddler as Daleyza Avila Hernandez.

Her mother said a dentist referred her to Children's Dental Surgery in Stockton.

"I don't want this to happen to another mother like it's happening to me," said Araceli Avila.

Avila said she took her daughter in for the dental surgery and 30 minutes later, she said, they brought her back dead.

The administrator of the dental center said they only do general dental procedures, and they don't know why she died.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschild deathdentistsuspicious deathcrimeinvestigationhealthhealth caredeath investigationCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
U.S. shoots down Syrian fighter jet over Syria
Sailors found dead inside Navy destroyer that collided with container ship identified
Suspected 'honey oil' lab found after South El Monte fire
At least 2 killed in Mali terror attack
More News
Top Stories
2 killed, 3 hurt when SUV plows into Yorba Linda home
At least 2 killed in Mali terror attack
Suspected 'honey oil' lab found after South El Monte fire
U.S. shoots down Syrian fighter jet over Syria
Castaic wildfire burns 1,000 acres; 10 percent contained
Bodies of missing US Navy sailors found inside destroyer
Beyonce reportedly gives birth to twins; no official confirmation yet
Show More
Woman dies in Montebello shooting while trying to hit officer with car
Preliminary-magnitude 3.5 quake shakes Idyllwild
More courts allowing 3 parents of 1 child
Evacuation orders lifted for Wrightwood brush fire
Mistrial in Cosby sex assault case; prosecutors will retry
More News
Top Video
Preliminary-magnitude 3.5 quake shakes Idyllwild
2 killed, 3 hurt when SUV plows into Yorba Linda home
Castaic wildfire burns 1,000 acres; 10 percent contained
Woman dies in Montebello shooting while trying to hit officer with car
More Video