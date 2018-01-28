Man suspected of sexual assault in Los Angeles wanted by FBI

Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, is shown in a 2017 mugshot alongside a 2014 DMV picture from 2014. (FBI)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The FBI is searching for a 46-year-old man suspected of sexual assault in Los Angeles who fled the state last year.

Greg Alyn Carlson, originally from Washington D.C., is suspected of assault with intent to commit rape, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. He is on the FBI's Most Wanted List for the Los Angeles area.

He was arrested by Los Angeles police on Sept. 3 and posted his bond on Sept. 6. The same day he posted bond, an arrest warrant for him was issued in Los Angeles County. He was charged with one count of assault with intent to commit rape.

After posting his bond, authorities said he fled to a family home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, then left with a stolen gun, rental car and cash. He indicated he would not come back to Los Angeles to face prosecution, according to the FBI.

Carlson then fled the state and was seen in Alabama on Nov. 22. Police attempted to stop him, but he led them on a high-speed chase that ended when authorities believed it was too dangerous to the public.

He was then seen in Jackson, Florida, on Nov. 28 and Daytona Beach, Florida, on Nov. 30.

On Dec. 12, a federal arrest warrant was issued for him and he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Anyone with more information or who may have seen Carlson is urged to call 911 or a local FBI bureau.
