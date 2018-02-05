DWTS members 'fine' after being involved in 50-car pile-up in Iowa

A witness captures a photo of a weather-related pile-up crash that involved a Dancing with the Stars tour bus on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
Ames, Iowa (KABC) --
Cast and crew of "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night" are OK after being involved in a 50-car pile-up caused by severe weather conditions in Iowa, officials said.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig said roughly 50 vehicles were involved in a weather-related crash on Interstate 35 in Ames on Monday.

About half a dozen people were critically injured, and at least one person died as a result of the wreck.

A spokesperson for "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night" said one of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of the show was involved in the accident.

All cast and crew members were said to be "fine," with some recovering from minor injuries, the press release stated.

Monday night's show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames was canceled for the safety and health of the cast and crew, the spokesperson said.

"To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery," the statement read.

The company issued an apology to fans who had plans to see the night's show. Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds was expected to be available at some point.
