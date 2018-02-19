Man gored by buffalo on Catalina Island

There were scary moments over the weekend for a camper on Catalina Island who got gored by a buffalo.The man was apparently sitting on a log Saturday night with the animal grazing nearby.The buffalo got closer and when the man tried to move, the animal charged at him and gored his left arm.The man was airlifted to a hospital on the mainland. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.Buffalo are common on the back side of Catalina Island but experts say it's rare for them to attack humans.