Deputies serving a search warrant at a home in Lake Arrowhead found a stuffed mountain lion carcass in the residence.Deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station and agents from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife served the warrant on Saturday at a residence in the 100 block of Grizzly Road.The search warrant was for illegal possession of a protected mammal's carcass. During the search warrant, a taxidermied mountain lion was found mounted above the fireplace.Mountain lions are a protected mammal in California, and possession of the animal or its parts is illegal, sheriff's officials said in a news release.Mark Jeffrey Kirk, a 55-year-old resident of the home, was also found to be in possession of four grams of crystal methamphetamines. Deputies also contacted multiple other individuals on the property as the search warrant was served.One of those individuals was Skylar Martinez, who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said.Kirk and Martinez were arrested without incident and transported to the Central Detention Center. Kirk was booked for possession of a mountain lion carcass. Martinez was booked for being under the influence of a controlled substance. Investigators removed the mountain lion carcass from the property as evidence.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Deputy Kelly Bush at (909) 336-0600 or Fish and Wildlife Agent Rick Fischer at (909) 484-0167.