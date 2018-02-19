Stuffed mountain lion carcass found mounted above fireplace in Lake Arrowhead home

Deputies found a stuffed mountain lion carcass mounted above the fireplace of a home in Lake Arrowhead on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) --
Deputies serving a search warrant at a home in Lake Arrowhead found a stuffed mountain lion carcass in the residence.

Deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station and agents from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife served the warrant on Saturday at a residence in the 100 block of Grizzly Road.

The search warrant was for illegal possession of a protected mammal's carcass. During the search warrant, a taxidermied mountain lion was found mounted above the fireplace.

Mountain lions are a protected mammal in California, and possession of the animal or its parts is illegal, sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Mark Jeffrey Kirk, a 55-year-old resident of the home, was also found to be in possession of four grams of crystal methamphetamines. Deputies also contacted multiple other individuals on the property as the search warrant was served.

One of those individuals was Skylar Martinez, who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said.

Kirk and Martinez were arrested without incident and transported to the Central Detention Center. Kirk was booked for possession of a mountain lion carcass. Martinez was booked for being under the influence of a controlled substance. Investigators removed the mountain lion carcass from the property as evidence.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Deputy Kelly Bush at (909) 336-0600 or Fish and Wildlife Agent Rick Fischer at (909) 484-0167.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animalarrestmethamphetamineSan Bernardino CountyLake Arrowhead
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News