12-year-old arrested after allegedly making threats to Oak Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills

A classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A 12-year-old was arrested after police say he made a threat to his school, Oak Ridge Elementary.

According to a statement from the Chino Hills Police Department, a "concerned citizen," who wished to remain anonymous, tipped them off Thursday about a video the boy made in which he rapped about getting in fights with other students and shooting a specific staff member at the school.

After investigating, police notified school staff, then went to the boy's home where they discovered the family had guns in a locked safe, the statement said. He was then arrested and booked into juvenile detention.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatthreatjuvenile crimeChino HillsSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News