4 dogs, 8 puppies, 1 dove rescued from filthy Ontario home; owner in custody

Authorities carried four of eight puppies that were rescued from a filthy home in Ontario on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (Ontario Police Department)

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
Twelve dogs, including eight puppies, and a dove were rescued from filthy living conditions at an Ontario home.

On Friday, Ontario police called the Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA for help when they responded to a child endangerment investigation in the 2300 block of South Sultana Avenue.

Investigators found two Yorkshire terriers, two Chihuahuas, eight puppies and a dove living in filthy conditions at the home. The animals were rescued and the owner was taken into custody.

The animals are being evaluated and treated by veterinarians at the IVHS in Pomona, authorities said.
