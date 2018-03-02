SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --An armed attempted robbery suspect who threatened a jewelry store with an explosive device was identified by Santa Monica police Friday.
Robert Art Abalov, 32, was identified by authorities as a suspect who robbed Curated Los Angeles in the 1600 block of Montana Avenue earlier this week.
Authorities said the suspect threatened to detonate a possible explosive device during the attempted robbery. He did not get away with any items. He also fled in a black SUV, but quickly crashed it and fled on foot.
Authorities said evidence collected at the crime scene helped them to identify Abalov. He is considered dangerous.
He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown short hair and brown eyes. He is a Los Angeles area resident, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone with more information was urged to call the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491 or 911.