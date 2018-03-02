San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies arrested a 12-year-old student on suspicion of making criminal threats at his junior high in Chino Hills.Authorities said on Thursday, deputies responded to Townsend Junior High School to investigate threatening statements made by the student. The incident was reported during after-school hours.Detectives and deputies learned several students heard the suspect say he was going to "shoot up the school." Those victims, witnesses and family members were then contacted and said they believed the student would carry out the threat.Students concerned for their safety were scared to go to school on Friday, authorities said. The suspect was then contacted at his home and arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center.Deputies and detectives then determined there were no other threats.Anyone with more information was urged to contact Deputy G. Livingston at the Chino Hills station at (909) 364-2000. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.