A Hemet man was arrested on attempted murder charges after police say he shot at passing cars in Moreno Valley.Witnesses saw the man standing in the middle of the road in the 22400 block of Alessandro Boulevard firing a handgun toward passing vehicles about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Moreno Valley Police Department.As a vehicle with a family of five went by, the man allegedly fired several rounds at it, police said. At least one round hit the vehicle, causing the rear window to shatter.According to the statement, a bullet was found inside the vehicle "in very close proximity" to the people inside it. A handgun was also found at the scene.Pierre Drew, a 33-year-old resident of Hemet, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.He is being held on $1 million bail on attempted murder charges and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.