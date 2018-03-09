COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Make March Matter: South Bay restaurants raising money for CHLA

LOS ANGELES --
Restaurants in the South Bay are teaming up for a good cause. For the month of March, they will donate some proceeds to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.


It's part of fundraiser called Make March Matter.

Last year, more than 100 local business and corporate partners helped the campaign exceed its $1 million goal, raising a total of $1.95 million to aid in funding life-saving care for children in Los Angeles.

A dozen South Bay restaurants are participating in Make March Matter, including Lil Simmzy's, Tin Roof Bistro, Zinc at Shade, Fishing with Dynamite, MB Post, Strand House, Sea Level at Shade and Rock n Brews.
