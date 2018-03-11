REAL ESTATE

Redondo Beach festival draws thousands of kite fans

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
The skies over Redondo Beach were windy - perfect for the 44th Annual Festival of the Kite.


Thousands attend each year for a chance to feel the tug of the air and see the beauty of flight.

The day is for all skill levels and all ages. There are competitions and live music.

The event kicks off SoCal kite flying season, which hits its height in April - National Kite Flying Month.

Don't worry if you couldn't get your kite down to Redondo Beach. Santa Monica will have a kite festival of its own on April 14.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateairbnbLos Angeles County
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News