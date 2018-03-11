Redondo Beach festival draws thousands of kite fans

The skies over Redondo Beach were windy - perfect for the 44th Annual Festival of the Kite.Thousands attend each year for a chance to feel the tug of the air and see the beauty of flight.The day is for all skill levels and all ages. There are competitions and live music.The event kicks off SoCal kite flying season, which hits its height in April - National Kite Flying Month.Don't worry if you couldn't get your kite down to Redondo Beach. Santa Monica will have a kite festival of its own on April 14.