Gardener finds partially decomposed remains on Loyola Marymount University campus

The campus of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles is seen in an undated file photo.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County coroner determined remains found on the Loyola Marymount University campus were of an animal.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a school gardener found partially decomposed remains on campus. The gardener collected the remains and called the LAPD.

Police investigated the incident and alerts were sent out to the campus community letting them know that authorities were on campus.

They said there was no threat to campus safety.

The remains were given to the coroner to determine if they were from a human or animal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationcollegelapdLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News