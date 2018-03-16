Expect more DUI checkpoints for St. Patrick's Day in SoCal

Local law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols for St. Patrick's Day, and there will be an increase in DUI checkpoints throughout Southern California.


The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says last year, 60 people were killed in DUI-related accidents nationwide during the St. Patrick's Day holiday season. In California, DUIs resulted in three deaths and 66 injuries.

The California Highway Patrol arrested 148 people on suspicion of driving while under the influence during last year's St Patrick's Day weekend. Police in the South Bay say in recent years, there has also been a rise in driving while impaired by drugs. Most of those arrests were for cannabis and prescription drugs.

Remember these tips from the police: One drink is too many; pick a designated driver; utilize taxis, public transportation or a ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUISt. Patrick's DayLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News