FedEx driver questioned in connection to hit-run that left bicyclist dead near DTLA

NEWTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 34-year-old FedEx driver was detained for questioning after leaving the scene of a car crash near downtown Los Angeles that left a woman dead.

Authorities said around 8:40 a.m. a hit-and-run crash happened at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Staunton Avenue. A driver in a FedEx delivery van was entering Washington Boulevard heading northbound from a stop sign at Staunton Avenue.

The driver struck 54-year-old Elisa Gomez, who was riding her bicycle eastbound on Washington Boulevard. After the crash, the driver continued heading north on Staunton Avenue and did not stop to help her or identify himself.

Gomez suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and died at the scene. Authorities said she appeared to be homeless and from the Los Angeles area.

The driver, who has not been identified, was found in the afternoon and detained by detectives for questioning.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call the LAPD Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713 or Detective Calvin Dehesa at (213) 486-0750. During non-business hours, tipsters may call (877) 527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
