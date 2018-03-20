LAPD bomb squad responds to 2 separate suspicious package calls in Venice, Marina Del Rey

(Photo/Shutterstock)

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad responded to two separate reports of suspicious packages in the Venice and Marina Del Rey areas Tuesday.

According to police, a call came in around 12:29 p.m. concerning an "unattended item" on the 13400 block of Maxella Avenue in the Barnes and Noble parking lot. The area was cordoned off as the bomb squad investigated.

The scene was then cleared around 5:15 p.m. Authorities determined it was clothing and no explosives were found.

Meanwhile, a separate call came in around 12:30 p.m. reporting a "suspicious package" in the 600 block of Venice Boulevard. The LAPD's bomb squad also responded to that scene.

Police said they were not sure if the two calls were related.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspicious packageclothingMarina Del ReyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News