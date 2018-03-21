PETS & ANIMALS

Grunion run: South Bay beaches to start shimmering with tiny fish

SOUTH BAY (KABC) --
It's that time of year again when the beaches of the South Bay start to shimmer with grunion.


Grunion are fish found only in SoCal and have a unique mating ritual.

The grunions ride a wave to the sandy beaches. Once on the beach, the female grunion digs into the sand and lays her eggs, then the male wraps around her and fertilizes the eggs.

The best places to see the grunion in the South Bay are: Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Long Beach. The expected runs the next six weeks are March 31 and April 1, 2, 3, 16, 18, 19, 29 and 30.

Grunion run times vary, but most take place after 10 p.m. when the moon is bright and the tide is high.
