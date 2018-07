Created by students, families and group activists, here are some of the signs spotted at the March for Our Lives event in downtown L.A. and other parts of Southern California on Saturday.Hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country took to the streets, demanding an end to gun violence.The events were organized by the student survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.