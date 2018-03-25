POLITICS

El Segundo desalination plant facing environmentalists' opposition

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. --
Environmentalists are ready to do battle against a proposed desalination plant.


The location for the $380 million plant is in El Segundo on the Manhattan Beach border.

The South Bay's largest water supplier, West Basin, has spent 15 years at the drawing board for the site.

The company says it can turn 20 million gallons of ocean water a day into drinkable water.

It will be the first full-scale desalination plant in L.A. County.

Environmentalists say the process to remove salt from water uses a lot of energy, and contributes to climate change.
