2 men arrested after $4.8M in cocaine found in backyard of Inland Empire home

Authorities provided pictures of an underground bunker filled with kilos of cocaine at an Inland Empire home. (Orange County Sheriff's Department)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities arrested two men on suspicion of having an underground bunker in the backyard of an Inland Empire home that contained more than $4.8 million in cocaine.

On Thursday, a 12-agency joint operation conducted a traffic stop of an older model Nissan Versa on the 60 Freeway around 8 p.m. Two men, 24 and 38, were arrested after authorities found a "substantial amount" of drugs in the car.

That discovery then led to a larger investigation and a search warrant for a home was obtained.


Investigators went to a home in the Inland Empire and found an underground bunker in the backyard. It was stacked with kilograms of cocaine and came out to an estimated street value of more than $4.8 million.

Authorities did not provide further details into the seizure and arrests.

The investigation was ongoing.
