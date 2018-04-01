There are so many great sandwich joints in Southern California, we couldn't fit them all into one episode of Eye on L.A.!Our expert Instagram foodies shared some of their favorite places to snack on a sandwich. Their answers are absolutely mouthwatering!says he loves the fluffy and crisp Bubble Waffle Sandwich at The Sandwich Society. "It's breakfast in one easy bite!"2031 E. First Street, Santa Anaadores Bolo's Jidori Fried Chicken Sandwich. "Not only is the chicken perfectly crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, but the Bolo buns take this sandwich to the next level!"Smorgasburg L.A.785 Bay Street, Los Angelespicked the Italian Cold Cut Sub at Big Jo's Burgers. "The bread is so soft and goes well with the cold cuts."1955 Broadway, Santa Monicachose the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich from Eggslut. "It's flavorful, cheesy and I love an over-easy egg! I'm a huge fan of cheese and eggs!! It's like breakfast in a sandwich form!"Downtown Los Angeles, Glendale, Venice, West Los Angelescan't get enough of the Spiffy Tiffy at Ike's Love and Sandwiches. "The combination of pesto, chicken and mushrooms with their Dutch crunch bread is crazy delicious together!"Burbank, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Tustin, Westwoodsays her favorite is the Turkey Club at Daily Grill. "Bacon, turkey and avocado... perfect trio for any tasty sandwich! The toasted bread makes for a crunch that satisfies!"Burbank, Irvine, Santa Monica, Westchesterprefers Howlin' Ray's. "What makes it my favorite sandwich spot in L.A. is their super crispy juicy chicken on buttery buns that leaves my mouth literally burning (in the best way possible) each and every time I experience it."727 N. Broadway, Los AngelesShare your favorite sandwich shops by using #eyeonla!