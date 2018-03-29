AUTOMOTIVE

Tesla recalling Model S sedans for power-steering fix

Tesla is recalling all Model S sedans built before April 2016 to fix an issue with the power steering. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

DETROIT --
Electric car maker Tesla is recalling 123,000 sedans worldwide to fix a problem with the power-assisted steering.

The recall covers all Model S sedans built before April of 2016.

Five bolts holding the power steering motor in place can corrode and either come loose or break, possibly causing a loss of power steering. Manual steering would still work.

Tesla says the problem happens infrequently in places where salt is used to clear snow and ice from roads. It's recalling all the cars even in warm-weather states just in case.

No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Service centers will replace the bolts with ones that are more corrosion-resistant. Owners will be notified Thursday by email.

Tesla says replacement parts will be available first in cold-weather areas, then in warmer climates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveteslaauto recallauto industry
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Tesla Model 3 reservation holders in LA get test drive opportunity
Long Beach exhibit honors classic car culture
New 2019 Honda Insight combines hybrid MPG with sleek looks
DMV offices open earlier in several CA locations
California DMV to add more Saturday hours
More Automotive
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News