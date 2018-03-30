NFL Media moving to Inglewood entertainment complex in 2021

NFL Media will be moving from its Culver City location to a new facility at the L.A. Stadium and Entertainment District in Inglewood.The move is expected to happen in 2021.The NFL will develop a 200,000-square-foot facility for the The NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL RedZone. There will also be an outdoor studio and space to host studio audiences.The Inglewood complex is the former home of the Hollywood Park racetrack.It will have as its centerpiece a 70,000-seat stadium, which will be the new home for the Rams and Chargers.The complex will also have 3,000 residential units, a 300-room hotel, and 400,000 square feet of retail space.