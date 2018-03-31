South Bay Green Line Metro stations reopen

Five closed South Bay Green Line Metro stations will reopen Easter Sunday.Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach have been closed for more than two months. The closure was necessary to connect the Green Line with the Crenshaw/LAX Line.The Crenshaw/ LAX Transit Project is an 8.5-mile light rail line servicing the Crenshaw Corridor, Inglewood and Los Angeles International Airport communities. It's scheduled to open fall 2019.Green Line riders will get a small gift at the five reopened stations during Monday's morning rush hour.