TRAFFIC

CHP reopens 605 Freeway in City of Industry after police activity

By ABC7.com staff
INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) --
All southbound lanes on the 605 Freeway were briefly closed at the 10 Freeway interchange in the city of Industry on Tuesday morning due to "police activity," authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol announced the closure, which was also affecting ramps from the 10 to the 605, shortly after 10 a.m. All lanes were reopened less than an hour later, but the Valley Boulevard offramp remained shut down.

The activity involved El Monte police, according to the CHP, but no further details were not immediately provided.

It was unclear when the offramp would be reopened.
