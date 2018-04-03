YOUTUBE SHOOTING

Family searching for YouTube employee who texted 'I am safe for now'

VIDEOS: Active shooter situation at YouTube HQ in San Bruno (1 of 6)

VIDEO: Family tries to get in touch with engineer after YouTube shooting

A family is desperately trying to get in touch with their loved one after he sent them a series of text messages during a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno. (KGO-TV)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. --
A family is desperately trying to get in touch with their loved one after he sent them a series of text messages during a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno.

The mother of the 30-year-old software engineer said the last thing she heard from her son was that he was "hiding in a bush" on the campus' lunch patio after hearing gunshots.

In one of his messages he wrote, "I love you all, I am safe for now."

Other employees reported that they were asked to keep messages to a minimum during the active situation.
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
VIDEO: Police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
YouTube shooting suspect's family in IE warned police before attack
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Timeline of YouTube shooting in San Bruno
