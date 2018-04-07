Bustling downtown center in development in Signal Hill

A vacant patch of Signal Hill has been given the green light for development.The eight-acre Heritage Square has been approved by the Signal Hill City Council.The area is being developed by Signal Hill Petroleum and sits on the west side of Cherry Avenue between Burnett and Crescent Heights streets.Signal Hill Petroleum wants to construct 200 residential units, with up to 60,000 square feet of retail space. There will also be open areas for outdoor dining and community space.A covered community space will serve as the development's center.Developers want Heritage Square to become the downtown and center of Signal Hill.