Fontana man, 63, arrested after child pornography allegedly found at his home

Fontana resident Salvador Venegas, 63, is seen in a booking photo after his arrest on suspicion of child pornography possession. (Fontana Police Department)

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 63-year-old Fontana man has been arrested after investigators allegedly found child pornography at his home.

The Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant Wednesday at the home of Salvador Venegas, the agency said in a statement.

According to the news release, investigators discovered electronic storage devices at the residence that contained images of child pornography.

Venegas was later taken into custody and booked before being transported to the West Valley detention center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the case or any unidentified victims to call the police task force at (909) 350-7740.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographyarrestcrimeFontanaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News