REAL ESTATE

Historic Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica to get big makeover

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The public is getting a look at the new plans for redevelopment of the historic Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica.


The owners came under fire when they proposed a 21-story tower several years ago. The new design is sleek, 10 stories, in accordance with the new Downtown Santa Monica Community Plan.

The name of the hotel will also get a makeover from The Fairmont Miramar Hotel, to "The Miramar Santa Monica." The project calls for 312 guest rooms and 60 condos. An adjacent property will be a 100-percent affordable housing building.

The majority of the property will remain as open space, including 14,000 square feet of publicly-accessible gardens.

Santa Monica's oldest living historical landmark, the Moreton Bay Fig Tree will stay put and become a focal point of the project.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatedevelopmenthotelLos Angeles CountySanta Monica
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News