El Segundo looking for ideas to revamp The Lakes golf course

El Segundo's city council is looking for ideas to revamp The Lakes at El Segundo golf course.Six months ago, the city pulled the plug on a $25 million deal to build a Topgolf facility. The Topgolf project was projected to bring in $210,000 in annual revenue.El Segundo currently receives $5,600 from The Lakes. Both the city council and the community had questions about the project, and if it fit into El Segundo's long-term plans. One criticism was Topgolf was the only option.Now, the city is putting out a request for proposals.The course is popular among South Bay golfers and youth groups, especially because of its affordable rates, but the facility has always struggled to break even.Proposals are due June 14 and the city council will choose the top bidder in August.