Point Fermin in San Pedro is better known by its nickname, Sunken City. The area, off limits to the public, attracts thrill seekers daily.It's the remains of a 1929 landslide. Portions of streets, sidewalks and Red Car tracks become the canvas for graffiti artists.Earlier this month a woman's leg was impaled on the fence surrounding the ruins. This prompted Los Angeles Parks officials to remind the public: it's a dangerous and active landslide.Some city officials have called to clean up the area and make it safe for the public to visit.That would cost more than $3 million and most likely take away some of the debris that attracts people to the site.