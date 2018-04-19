COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Some city officials consider cleaning up Sunken City for public to be able to visit

SAN PEDRO, Calif. --
Point Fermin in San Pedro is better known by its nickname, Sunken City. The area, off limits to the public, attracts thrill seekers daily.


It's the remains of a 1929 landslide. Portions of streets, sidewalks and Red Car tracks become the canvas for graffiti artists.

Earlier this month a woman's leg was impaled on the fence surrounding the ruins. This prompted Los Angeles Parks officials to remind the public: it's a dangerous and active landslide.

Some city officials have called to clean up the area and make it safe for the public to visit.

That would cost more than $3 million and most likely take away some of the debris that attracts people to the site.
