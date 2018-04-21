EDUCATION

Health fair in Long Beach provides info on sustainable living

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Residents from Long Beach's Northside came out for environmental health fair day.


The event was held at Burbank Elementary School. The aim is to help families build a sustainable home by learning about sustainable practices.

There was also information about grants available to help update their homes.

The event was co-sponsored by GRID Alternatives Grater Los Angeles (GLA). GLA is a non-profit organization helping low-income families get solar panels installed at their home.

More than 200 homes have been fitted with solar systems by GLA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationenvironmentsolar energygrantmoneycommunityLos Angeles CountyLong Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
3 SoCal cosmetology schools ordered to cease enrollment
UC tuition cut for 2018-19 school year approved
Audit states lax oversight on how money was spent at Montebello district
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
LMU students teach financial literacy boot camp to teens
More Education
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News