CAREERS

Amazon holds hiring event in Eastvale

In this Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, photo, Mark Oldenburg processes outgoing orders at Amazon.com's fulfillment center in DuPont, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Amazon is hosting a hiring event in Eastvale on Friday at one of its two new fulfillment centers in Riverside County.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Candidates should bring two forms of identification.

According to a press release, the company will be making "on-the-spot job offers."

The Eastvale fulfillment center is the company's first large-scale robotics facility in Southern California where employees pack and ship customer items alongside Amazon robotics.

The event is at the Amazon recruiting office at 4950 Goodman Road. Candidates can also apply at amazon.com/iejobs.

WHERE:
Amazon Recruiting Office - look for the GREEN entrance
4950 Goodman Road
Eastvale, CA 91752

WHEN:
Friday, April 27
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjob faircareerscommunityamazonEastvaleRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Disneyland hosting job fair on Wednesday
Dreams come true for local from Santa Monica
ABC7 Salutes veterans getting help at large job fair in Pomona
Panda Express seeks job applicants in Los Angeles area
Jobs and internships at ABC7
More Careers
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News