Amazon holds hiring event in Eastvale

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) --Amazon is hosting a hiring event in Eastvale on Friday at one of its two new fulfillment centers in Riverside County.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Candidates should bring two forms of identification.
According to a press release, the company will be making "on-the-spot job offers."
The Eastvale fulfillment center is the company's first large-scale robotics facility in Southern California where employees pack and ship customer items alongside Amazon robotics.
The event is at the Amazon recruiting office at 4950 Goodman Road. Candidates can also apply at amazon.com/iejobs.
WHERE:
Amazon Recruiting Office - look for the GREEN entrance
4950 Goodman Road
Eastvale, CA 91752
WHEN:
Friday, April 27
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.