COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 iconic World War II-era planes on display at Zamperini Field in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
The Wings of Freedom Tour has touched down in Torrance. Four iconic World War II-era planes have flown into Zamperini Field.


Flying tours are available for a Boeing B-17, B-25 and B-24 bombers, and a P-51 Mustang fighter. Torrance's WWII hero and the field's namesake, Louis Zamperini, flew as a bombardier in a B-24.

Zamperini fought in the South Pacific, gaining fame in the book and movie "Unbroken."

Ground tours are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Thirty-minute flights range from $400 to $2,200. Looking at the exterior of the Greatest Generation's aircrafts is free.

The planes will be in Torrance until April 29.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityartmural artsbusinessLos Angeles CountyLong Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Annenberg Beach House hosts picnic in Santa Monica
4 visual and performing arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
San Bernardino police take at-risk youth camping
Thousands of guns melted in Rancho Cucamonga
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News