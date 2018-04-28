Volunteers give back to South Bay communities for ShareFest

SOUTH BAY (KABC) --Across the South Bay, volunteers stepped up to help their communities.
The 15th Sharefest Workday mobilized hundreds of volunteers to clean, plant, paint and weed in their community. At Fern Elementary School in Torrance, volunteers built planting beds.
In San Pedro, groups pitched in to build lunch tables for the AltaSea warf. The paint, lumber and soil were donated by local businesses.
Want to volunteer and make a difference? You don't have to wait until next year's Sharefest. There will be projects that give back to the community all year round. Just go to sharefestinc.org.