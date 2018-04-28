COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Volunteers give back to South Bay communities for ShareFest

SOUTH BAY (KABC) --
Across the South Bay, volunteers stepped up to help their communities.


The 15th Sharefest Workday mobilized hundreds of volunteers to clean, plant, paint and weed in their community. At Fern Elementary School in Torrance, volunteers built planting beds.

In San Pedro, groups pitched in to build lunch tables for the AltaSea warf. The paint, lumber and soil were donated by local businesses.

Want to volunteer and make a difference? You don't have to wait until next year's Sharefest. There will be projects that give back to the community all year round. Just go to sharefestinc.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityartgardeningvolunteerismLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Annenberg Beach House hosts picnic in Santa Monica
4 visual and performing arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
San Bernardino police take at-risk youth camping
Thousands of guns melted in Rancho Cucamonga
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News