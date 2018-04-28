REAL ESTATE

Mixed-use complex, Millennium Santa Monica, begins to take shape

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A new-mixed use development in Santa Monica is starting to take shape.


The Millennium Santa Monica will be multiple five-story apartment buildings. It will have 356 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments - 38 of which will be set aside for affordable housing.

It will also feature 25,000 square feet of street-level commercial space.

The Millennium Santa Monica was built on the site of a former mobile home park. After a lengthy legal battle, 50 residents were displaced from The Village Trailer Park.

Ten mobile homes are all that remain, and a court settlement allows them to lease their land for 50 years.
