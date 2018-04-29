POLITICS

Lawndale files appeal of South Bay Galleria makeover

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
The city of Lawndale has a problem with the proposed makeover of the South Bay Galleria.


The city has filed an appeal against the Redondo Beach Planning Commission's approval of the project.

According to the appeal, Lawndale alleges the Environmental Impact Report didn't accurately measure the impact of traffic.

Lawndale also takes issue with Redondo Beach granting a height variance for the project.

Two additional appeals were filed this week by Redondo Beach resident Doug Boswell and the nonprofit Golden State Environmental Justice Alliance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmallRedondo BeachLawndaleLos Angeles County
POLITICS
LA Sheriff McDonnell debates November opponent Villanueva
Wilkie confirmed as new head of U.S. Veterans Affairs
Lawmakers reject Trump's claim that records confirm FBI misconduct
LA Mayor, Parkland survivors urge teens to vote, speak up about gun control
OC Congressman praises ICE, criticizes reporters on Russia questions
More Politics
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News