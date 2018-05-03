TECHNOLOGY

Twitter advises users to change passwords due to bug

This undated image shows Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Twitter is advising its hundreds of millions of users to change their passwords due to a bug.

In a tweet, the company said, "We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you've used this password."

The San Francisco company says it masks, or encrypts, passwords by replacing them with a random set of numbers and letters. But the bug caused passwords to be written to an internal log before that masking occurred. The company says it discovered the bug on its own and has fixed it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
