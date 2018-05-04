Woman's suicide attempt leads to deputy-involved shooting in Agoura Hills

A woman authorities said was attempting suicide was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation following a deputy-involved shooting in Agoura Hills.The incident happened around 2:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of Yankee Drive. At some point during the confrontation, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.The woman was not shot, authorities said. She was then taken into custody and transported to a hospital.No deputies were hurt during the incident. It was unclear what led to the deputy-involved shooting.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Century Station at (323) 568-4800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.