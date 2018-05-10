COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Tour of Long Beach raising funds for cancer research

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The 2018 Tour of Long Beach kicked off in front of the Miller Children's & Women's Hospital.


The circular driveway in front of the hospital was transformed into a racetrack.

Patients, doctors and professional cyclists hopped on tricycles for the event.

The Tour of Long Beach is this Saturday, May 12.

Participants in the tour help raise funds for pediatric cancer research at the Jonathan Jaques Children's Cancer Center (JJCCC) at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital.

The money raised helps support research projects for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of childhood cancers and blood-related disorders.
