BUSINESS

2 mixed-use buildings planned near beach in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two mixed-use buildings are planned near the beach in Santa Monica.


One building would replace a parking lot on Ocean Avenue. The other building would go up on a vacant lot on Ocean Front Walk.

The Ocean Avenue project will be a 47-foot-tall building with 83 apartments. There will also be 2,000 square feet of street-level commercial space.

The Ocean Front Walk project will be a five-story building with 22 apartments. It will boast 4,000 square feet of street-level retail and restaurant uses.

The two projects would have a total of 16 affordable housing units. Both projects are scheduled to be completed in summer 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessconstructionreal estate developmentLos Angeles CountySanta Monica
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News