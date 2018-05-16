Torrance changing 10K old light bulbs across city

Torrance is changing 10,000 of its old light bulbs across the city, and the switch is expected to save the city $140,000 a year in energy costs.The city of Torrance is removing all of its old high-pressure sodium vapor (HPSV) streetlights and replacing them with energy efficient light emitting diode (LED) bulbs.The old lights used 200 watts of energy, whereas the new LEDs use 81 watts. City officials say it will save $140,000 a year in energy costs with the new lights.The major streets are getting their lights first, followed by the neighborhoods. The city plans to have all 10,000 bulbs changed by the end of June.