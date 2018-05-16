Irvine violin instructor arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting one of his students

Peter Kwon, 32, of Irvine, is shown in a mugshot. (KABC)

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 32-year-old violin instructor was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual assault of a child in Irvine, authorities said Wednesday.

Peter Kwon was arrested around 11:55 a.m. outside of his home. Authorities said at the time of the crimes, Kwon taught violin lessons at his home as part of a business called Peter Kwon's String Studio.

The victim was 8 years old at the time of the abuse, which lasted from 2005 until 2007, according to authorities. She came forward in April, which prompted the investigation.

Kwon was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14 and digital penetration of a child under 10. Authorities also believe there may be other victims.

In addition to teaching violin from his home, he also taught at Vienna Music Institute and Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana.

Anyone with more information or who may be a victim is urged to call the Irvine Police Department Detective Jason Renshaw at (949) 724-7244.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultsexual assaultmolestationteacher arrestedmusicchildrenIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News