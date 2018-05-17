REAL ESTATE

Santa Monica post office building sold for $30 million

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
The historic 5th Street Post Office in Santa Monica has a new owner.


The old post office building sold for $30 million.

A production company bought the Depression-era building in 2014 for $27 million, but never moved in. The company, Skydance Media, says it simply grew quickly, and was too large for the space.

Skydance applied to remodel the building, including an addition to the rear of the building.

A British company now owns the building and has the option to complete the previous owner's renovations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatepost officereal estatereal estate developmentSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News