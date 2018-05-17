Santa Monica post office building sold for $30 million

The historic 5th Street Post Office in Santa Monica has a new owner.The old post office building sold for $30 million.A production company bought the Depression-era building in 2014 for $27 million, but never moved in. The company, Skydance Media, says it simply grew quickly, and was too large for the space.Skydance applied to remodel the building, including an addition to the rear of the building.A British company now owns the building and has the option to complete the previous owner's renovations.